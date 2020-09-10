During the past two weeks, I tried to create a little bit of joy (in the midst of a depressing fall 2020 season without any prep sports) by listing my favorite 10 victories of the past decade for football teams in Fontana.
Certainly, football is a great sport, but it's not the only one. So during these next two weeks, I will be counting down my personal list of the most exciting non-football triumphs for Fontana schools that occurred in the years 2010 to 2020. Video highlights of all of these games can be seen on YouTube.
----- 10. JURUPA HILLS 2, EISENHOWER 1 -- BOYS' SOCCER, 2020
The Jurupa Hills Spartans enjoyed many successes throughout the decade, and in their final regular season game of the 2019-2020 season, they pulled off a dramatic conquest of Ike to clinch second place in the San Andreas League and a berth in the CIF playoffs. Raymond Fernandez scored both of the Spartans' goals to give them a 2-1 edge, and in the final seconds, the Eagles had a couple of opportunities to tie the score, right in front of the Jurupa Hills net, but failed to cash in. See video highlights at: https://youtu.be/Z7q9pb7FQoU
----- 9. SUMMIT 3, MARANATHA 2 -- GIRLS' SOCCER, CIF PLAYOFFS, 2013
In their playoff opener, the SkyHawks appeared to be on their way to a 2-0 loss, but instead they pulled off a sensational rally, breaking through for three second-half goals -- including two in the final five minutes. Darielle O'Brien and Kielee Jennings put in goals to create a 2-2 tie. Then, with about two minutes remaining, Lysette Nunez boomed a corner kick, and O'Brien (who has since gone on to play well in college at UC Riverside) headed the ball into the net for a 3-2 victory. See video highlights at: https://youtu.be/JqWl3XY-xzE
----- 8. MILLER 63, TESORO 54 -- BOYS' BASKETBALL, CIF PLAYOFFS, 2016
In the second round of the playoffs, Fontana A.B. Miller led almost the entire way before falling behind, 54-50, in the fourth quarter. At that point, though, the Rebels suddenly responded with 13 consecutive points in the final minutes to claim the 63-54 win. A driving basket by Anthony Garcia and a three-pointer by Kaelen Allen gave the Rebels the lead, and the home team swished in several free throws to clinch the outcome. See video highlights at: https://youtu.be/M7YrpRwg0MA
----- 7. SUMMIT 3, CATE 1 -- GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL, CIF PLAYOFFS, 2015
The SkyHawks played very well in volleyball throughout the 2010s, and their high point came in 2015 when they advanced to the CIF 4-A semifinals and brought down top-seeded Cate of Carpinteria. Jordon Wilson dominated the middle, making 25 kills, as Summit triumphed by scores of 27-25, 25-23, 16-25, and 25-18. The victory propelled the SkyHawks into the CIF championship game, where they lost to Desert, but they still finished the season with a sparkling 22-5 record. See video highlights at: https://youtu.be/p8soNXcA2W0
----- 6. FONTANA 4, RIVERSIDE POLY 3 -- BOYS' SOCCER, CIF PLAYOFFS, 2015
Fontana High School was a powerhouse in soccer in the 2010s, and one of the Steelers' most dramatic wins came in the first round of the 2015 playoffs. In a back-and-forth battle, the score was tied at 3-3 in the final minutes before Aldahir Madrid headed in a kick by Jonathan Suarez to provide a 4-3 victory. The Steelers later were eliminated from the tourney, but they still compiled a 22-2-2 record, one of their best marks ever. Suarez, who broke most of the school's scoring records, has gone on to play professional soccer internationally. See video highlights at: https://youtu.be/KDhqcHdgy60
Next week: The top five.
