Prep sports teams in Fontana had many reasons to cheer throughout the past year of 2019, and the football season was particularly memorable.
This past fall, the Kaiser High School football team won its second straight Sunkist League championship and ended up with a record of 11-1.
In addition, Jurupa Hills High School achieved a tie for the San Andreas League championship and advanced into the CIF semifinals before finishing with a record of 11-2.
Also playing well was Summit, which went 8-3 overall and took second place in the Sunkist League.
Fontana A.B. Miller showed much improvement during the year and came in third place in the Mountain Valley League with a 6-4 record.
----- SEVERAL other sports teams representing all five high schools in Fontana claimed league championships in 2019.
• Summit's girls' basketball team was splendid once again, capturing its sixth consecutive Sunkist title. The SkyHawks also finished No. 1 in the league in boys' soccer, boys' swimming, baseball, volleyball, and girls' tennis. In addition, the Summit cheerleaders won the CIF championship and took third place in a prestigious national competition in Florida.
• Kaiser was dominant once more in boys' basketball, acquiring the Sunkist title for the sixth straight year.
• Fontana High School captured the league crown in girls' water polo for the third year in a row. Plus, the boys' water polo, girls' cross country, and track teams were No. 1 in the Sunkist standings.
• Jurupa Hills continued to shine in girls' soccer and baseball, winning San Andreas titles in both sports.
• Miller was outstanding in boys' basketball, girls' soccer, volleyball, and softball, finishing atop the Mountain Valley standings in those sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.