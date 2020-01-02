The South Hills Pop Warner Football league, based in southern Fontana, enjoyed a fine season in 2019.
South Hills produced two Mt. Baldy Conference champions in football as well as three conference champions in cheer.
The 12U Ducks Green won the Division 1 Mt. Baldy title, and the 14U Ducks also took home the D1 Mt. Baldy crown.
In cheerleading, the Lady Ducks Junior Varsity cheer squad, the Lady Ducks Mitey Mites cheer team, and the Lady Ducks Tiney Mite cheer group were victorious at the championships at Norte Vista High School.
