Until the middle of March, there was lots of joy on athletic fields in Fontana during the 2019-2020 school year.
Several Fontana sports teams earned league championships and advanced into the CIF playoffs during the fall and winter seasons.
But, as everyone knows, the coronavirus crisis then ruined the highly promising spring sports seasons for the local performers.
However, the pandemic could not negate the overall fine efforts turned in by athletes from all five of Fontana's high schools.
The excitement began last fall, when the Kaiser High School football team won its second straight Sunkist League championship.
Also, Jurupa Hills High School achieved a tie for the San Andreas League football championship and advanced into the CIF semifinals.
In the winter, the basketball men from Kaiser and Summit High School finished in a tie for first place with Bloomington. It was the seventh straight league crown for the Cats. The SkyHawks then fared well in the postseason, reaching the CIF semifinals.
The Summit basketball ladies acquired their seventh consecutive undisputed Sunkist crown and advanced to the CIF quarterfinals.
At Fontana High School, the Steelers brought home championships in water polo, soccer, and cross country.
Fontana A.B. Miller High School's basketball men and soccer ladies were triumphant in 2020.
The big question now, of course, is how much COVID-19 will disrupt sports during the 2020-2021 school year. But there is no doubt that once the Fontana schools get the green light to compete, they will continue to acquire many top honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.