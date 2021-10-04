On the first day of October, the Jurupa Hills football players were scheduled to go up against Colton, but then the game got changed and instead the Spartans squared off against a very strong team from Villa Park.
As a result, the Spartans endured their first loss of the season by a 35-25 margin.
The Jurupa Hills team (5-1) is now scheduled to play local rival Summit (4-2) on Friday, Oct. 8 at the Fontana A.B. Miller field.
Quarterback Marquis Roby completed 13 of 25 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed 6 times for 28 yards.
Jordan Napier rushed 6 times for 81 yards and also caught 2 passes for 21 yards and a TD. He returned 2 kickoffs for a total of 62 yards.
Bryan Calderon gained 43 yards in 7 rushing attempts and also hauled in 5 passes for 91 yards. Kamron Taylor had 11 carries for 41 yards and had 5 receptions for 22 yards. Andrey Freeman had 1 carry for 10 yards, while Stacy Bey had 1 reception for 14 yards.
Jordan Pernillo kicked a field goal and 2 extra points.
On defense, Anthony Ephraim recovered a fumble and had a sack, and Aaron Muniz also had a sack.
Fernando Flores had 4 solo tackles and 2 assisted tackles. Johnny Ramirez and Steven Serna both had 4 tackles.
