Despite a recent loss in the CIF playoffs, the Kaiser High School basketball men were in "seventh heaven" during the 2019-2020 season.
That's because the Cats won their seventh consecutive Sunkist League championship -- one of the longest streaks for any high school team in Fontana's history.
Coach Jason Perry said the accomplishment was a testament to the hard work that is consistently put in by the players.
"They understand what it takes to play at Kaiser High School," Perry said, "and I'm more proud of these kids every single day I see them."
Kaiser finished with an 8-2 league record and tied for the top spot with both Summit and Bloomington.
"We started off a little slow at the beginning of the season and lost some games we shouldn't have lost, but we caught our stride toward the end of the league season," Perry said.
After suffering close losses to Summit and Bloomington in the first round of Sunkist action, the Cats came back in the second round to conquer both the SkyHawks and Bruins, thus helping to create the three-way deadlock at No. 1 in the standings.
The team's season ended with a 69-55 loss to Glendale in the first round of the playoffs on Feb. 12.
The Cats were sparked by some talented seniors, including Noah Wright and D.J. Davis.
"Noah carried us the entire year," Perry said.
Over the past seven years, Kaiser has won four undisputed league titles and has tied for the crown three times.
