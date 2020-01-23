The American Hockey League (AHL) All Star Classic will be held at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Jan. 26 and 27.
Thousands of spectators are expected to attend the historic two-day event, which will include a Fan Fest, Skills Competition and All-Star game.
The extravaganza will be hosted by the Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.
"Our Ontario Reign fans have been loyal since we opened the doors in 2008, and we look forward to rolling out the red carpet to all hockey fans during the AHL All Star Classic,” said Adam Millar, general manager of Toyota Arena.
The schedule will include:
----- SUNDAY, JAN. 26:
• The Fan Fest will be held at 2 p.m. on the north side of the arena. There will be food trucks, music, games and a vendor village open to the public.
• A red carpet player arrival will begin at about 2:40 p.m. on the southeast side of the arena.
• The Skills Competition will take place at 5 p.m. (doors will open one hour earlier). Events will include the Puck Control Relay, Fastest Skater, Rapid Fire, Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting, Pass and Score, and Breakaway Relay.
• After the competition, the glass will be removed and fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from players down on the ice.
----- MONDAY, JAN. 27:
• The AHL Hall of Fame event will begin at 11 a.m.
• The All Star Challenge will start at 7 p.m. (doors open one hour earlier).
Ontario Reign players Kale Clague, Martin Frk, and Cal Petersen will be participating.
Playing captains are Matt Moulson (L.A. Kings, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs alum), closing in on his 1,000th professional game, and Matthew Ford, a Southern California native (West Hills).
The honorary captains are Derek Armstrong (Army, AHL MVP, Calder Cup champion, Kings alumni, FSW talent) and Robb Stauber (Kings alumni and two-time AHL All-Star as a goaltender).
The All-Star format will include four divisions with a 3-on-3 round robin tournament. Each team will play the others in “pool play,” and the teams with the top two records will advance to the championship match (seven total games).
For more information, visit www.ontarioreign.com or www.toyota-arena.com.
