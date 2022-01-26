Several players from high schools in Fontana will be participating in an all-star football game on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The 215 Football All-Star Classic, featuring many of the top seniors from San Bernardino and Riverside counties, will begin at 2 p.m. at Colton High School.
Players from Fontana schools who will be on the San Bernardino County team include:
Fontana A.B. Miller High School — Luis Dominguez, Diego Nava, Matthew Perez-Guzman, Steven Thomas, Tyler Jean-Jacques
Fontana High School — Jeshua Ayala
Jurupa Hills High School — Aaron Muniz, Steven Serna, Darius Auberry
In addition, athletes from Etiwanda High School include Zach Congalton, Jordan Williams, Julian Waller, Norion Espadron, Dejon Roney, Robert Waters, and Xzavier Galindo.
Coaching the San Bernardino County all-stars is Andrew Amosa, the Miller coach.
The game is presented by Brian Arrington and Eddie Talbert Jr. of IE Sports Net.
