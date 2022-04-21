Almeria Middle School students and staff members are excited about a new partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers which will allow the school to benefit from ticket sales.
The biggest highlight of the partnership took place on April 20, when Almeria participated in the Dodgers’ STEM Day event.
In the morning, students learned lessons regarding the four key topics of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.
Then came the fun part: the students attended the Dodgers’ game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium and cheered as the L.A. team achieved a 5-1 win over the World Series champions.
“We are really excited about this partnership because the Dodgers are an amazing organization that has already done so much for the city of Fontana,” said Almeria Principal Felix Jones.
“Most of our staff and students are huge Dodgers fans, so this opportunity allows us to build some excitement around this baseball season. During these unique ‘post COVID’ times, every little thing that contributes to building community is a huge asset. Here at Almeria, we are striving to build a strong tribal community, and this is just one of the pieces to the puzzle that will help us get there.”
The school’s relationship with the Dodgers will enable Almeria to benefit from ticket sales.
From now through May 22, fans can purchase seats for any Dodger home games and a portion of the ticket sales will go to Almeria by using this link:
