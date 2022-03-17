Robert Alvarez pitched a one-hitter to lead the Fontana A.B. Miller High School baseball team to a 4-0 win over Carter on March 15.
Alvarez struck out six batters and walked one in his superb complete-game performance. He also contributed at the plate with two singles and a run.
Daniel Martinez singled twice and scored a run, while Andrew Ridge singled and drove in two runs. Andrew Cariaso, Deanthony Rios, Landon Herrera, and Ilya Ridge also had singles for the Rebels, who raised their record to 7-5.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, the Rebels, trailing 9-5, scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to gain a thrilling 10-9 victory over Colony.
Alvarez went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two singles. He scored a run and drove in four runs.
Andrew Ridge slugged a double and a single, scored a run, and drove in two runs.
Nathan Sandoval and Jeremiah Gardner each singled twice and Martinez, Rios, JoseManuel Saldana, and Herrera all singled once.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.