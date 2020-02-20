Ignacio Alvarez went 3-for-4 to spark the Kaiser High School baseball team to a 7-0 win against Ontario Christian in the 2020 season opener.
Alvarez pounded a home run, double, and single as the Cats triumphed in the Chino Tournament game on Feb. 18.
Nomar Caudillo clobbered two triples, scored one run, and drove in two runs, while Christopher Perez collected two singles and one RBI. Trey Tribble had two singles and two runs.
Nathan Campos-Jaramillo crunched a triple and Rolondo Hernandez, Anthony Damian-Ramirez, and Gabriel Perez all singled.
Pitchers Anthony Sanchez and Caudillo teamed up for the shutout. Sanchez allowed four hits and struck out four batters in four innings, and Caudillo permitted two singles while getting the save.
