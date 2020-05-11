Angie Ochoa has been named one of Fontana A.B. Miller High School's Ken Hubbs Outstanding Student Athlete Award recipients.
Ochoa maintained a 3.32 GPA while competing in cross country, soccer and track and field.
Her athletic accomplishments include serving as caption of her cross country team, being named an all-league MVP, earning the Coach's Award and Athlete of Character for cross country.
She plans to attend either Cal Poly Pomona or Cal State Fresno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.