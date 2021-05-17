Aaliyah Arratia blasted a home run, triple, and single to help lead the Summit High School softball team to an 18-2 victory over Kaiser on May 14.
Arratia went 3-for-3, scored two runs, and drove in three runs as the SkyHawks raised their record to 7-1.
Cristina Lopez boomed two doubles, scored two runs, and drove in three runs, while Desiree Morales bashed a double and single, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
Kaitlynn LaFleur doubled, singled, scored one run, and drove in two runs. Sofia Garcia had a double, single, two runs, and one RBI.
Jennifer Diamond had a double, single, one run, and one RBI. Madison Lourenco had a double, run, and RBI, while Gwen Norcutt, Laylonie Gandara, and Christina Adams each had a single and an RBI. Bianca Diamond had a single and two runs.
Garcia was the winning pitcher, allowing 7 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 8 batters.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Summit prevailed over Fontana, 15-0, as Bianca Diamond crushed a home run and two singles. She scored two runs and drove in five runs.
Adams clobbered a home run and a single and Vanessa Tamayo doubled, singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs.
Sofia Gonzalez doubled and singled and scored two runs. Jennifer Diamond had a double, single, two runs, and one RBI. Morales doubled, singled, and scored a run. Analisa Gonzalez had two singles and two runs. Lopez had a double, two runs, and an RBI. Jayleen Espinoza and Gandara each singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. LaFleur doubled and Laurenco singled.
Gonzalez picked up the pitching victory, allowing 2 hits and striking out 9 batters in 4 innings.
