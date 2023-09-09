Arroyo Valley had too much offensive firepower for the Fontana A.B. Miller football team, which lost by a 55-26 score on Sept. 8.
The Rebels, who had some big plays on offense, dropped to 2-2 in non-league competition.
Miller’s first touchdown came on a 64-yard pass from Ilya Ridge to Jesus Rasura.
The home team also received a 56-yard rushing touchdown from Eric Copeland.
