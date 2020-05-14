Athena Rubio, a senior at Summit High School, has been named the school's Outstanding Senior Female Athlete by the Citrus Belt Area Athletic Directors Association.
Rubio was an all-league water polo player and a multi-event champion in swimming.
She also has achieved a GPA over 4.0 while taking multiple AP classes and is at the top of her graduating class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.