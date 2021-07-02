Ignacio Alvarez, a hard-hitting second baseman for Kaiser High School, has been named to the All-CIF Southern Section baseball team.
Alvarez, who helped spark Kaiser to a 15-2 record and a league championship in his senior year, was honored in Division 4.
He drove in 27 runs during the 2021 season to lead the team. He batted .451 with 23 hits, 20 runs, 7 doubles, 3 triples, and 3 home runs.
----- OTHER local athletes also earned All-CIF honors in 2021.
• In softball, Sophia Guevara of Jurupa Hills was named to the Division 5 team. Guevara, a senior catcher, batted .514 with 12 runs, 19 hits, and 32 RBI. She smashed 8 doubles, 1 triple, and 8 home runs.
Also, Stephanie Varela, a freshman outfielder at Bloomington, was selected on the Division 6 team.
• In basketball, senior Jahmai Mashack of Etiwanda was chosen for the Open Division boys' team, and junior Daisia Mitchell of Etiwanda was appointed to the Open Division girls' team.
