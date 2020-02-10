Southern California NASCAR fans will be sending their farewell wishes to hometown hero and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson as he races his last Auto Club 400 on Sunday, March 1 as a full-time NASCAR driver.
Auto Club Speedway in Fontana has released a special ticket package to celebrate the legendary No. 48, a native of El Cajon.
“Celebrating our Hometown Hero will no doubt make Auto Club 400 Weekend a memorable one for all NASCAR fans,” said Dave Allen, Auto Club Speedway president. “From his first NASCAR win, to his final laps in Southern California, Auto Club Speedway has held a special place in Jimmie’s heart. I’m excited to see the best fans in motorsports on hand to ‘Celebrate 48’ and send off the seven-time NASCAR champion and six-time Auto Club 400 champion in true Southern California fashion.”
The Celebrate 48 Ticket Package at the Fontana track costs $48 and includes:
• grandstand ticket to the Auto Club 400
• commemorative Jimmie Johnson poster
• commemorative Jimmie Johnson pin
“I am excited to go back and I am excited California is on the schedule. We can go home and celebrate,” Johnson said.
Johnson has won at Auto Club Speedway a record six times -- the most of any driver all-time. His first NASCAR Cup Series Career win was in Fontana in 2002 and his most recent trip to Victory Lane at the track came in 2016 while driving a fitting “Superman” paint scheme.
With more than 25 starts at Auto Club Speedway, he has completed 100 percent of all laps run and has led 980 laps in the process. Johnson has 13 top-five finishes and 17 top-10s.
At the conclusion of the 2019 season, Johnson announced with a heartfelt message on Twitter that 2020 would mark his final season racing full-time. The driver has spent his entire career at Hendrick Motorsports.
The Celebrate 48 ticket package is available until Feb. 16. To purchase, call 1-800-944-RACE (7223) or shop online at www.autoclubspeedway.com/48
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.