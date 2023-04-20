The American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) has been providing lots of fun for Fontana residents for many decades.
So it was unfortunate that Fontana AYSO Region 136’s huge annual tournament, the Speedway Classic, was shut down for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the tournament made its grand return this month, bringing together 48 teams and hundreds of families from all over Southern California to the Ralph M. Lewis Sports Complex.
Tournament director Michael Lee said it was great to be able to revive the event, which was held during the weekend of April 14-16.
“It’s wonderful to see all the kids out here enjoying themselves,” he said.
Some of the players who enjoyed the tourney the most were the Fontana Impact U10 Extra girls, who captured the championship in their division with a thrilling 3-2 win over a team from Rosena Ranch.
“For me, this whole group is a joy and a lot of fun to watch, and I’m sure all the parents feel the same way,” said coach Danny Lopez.
The U10 Extra girls won three games in pool play by scores of 4-1, 10-0, and 5-1 in order to reach the finals. They have now won two tournaments this year.
“I’m so proud of them, and I’m excited about what they will accomplish in the future,” Lopez said.
Another Fontana Impact team, the U16 girls, also came in first place, while the U14 boys advanced to the final round and finished in second place.
Alex Marroquin, the events coordinator for Region 136, said he was pleased that the tournament was back on again, and added that AYSO has seasons in the fall as well as in the spring for kids who like to be involved in soccer.
“We also have a VIP program for our kids who have mental and/or physical disabilities,” he said.
For more information about the league, visit the website at https://www.ayso136.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.