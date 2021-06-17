A Barbecue and Basketball Tournament will be held on Saturday, June 26 in Fontana.
The event is for ages 9 and above and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (gates open at 9 a.m.) at 15854 Sierra Lakes Parkway.
Teams will consist of one youth player and one adult player.
Meat and beverages will be provided. Participants are asked to provide sides for their guests, plus an EZ-Up, table, and chairs.
There will be first, second, and third place prizes and awards.
Former NBA player Corey Benjamin, a Fontana High School graduate, is planning to be in attendance.
General admission is $7 for an individual and a team of two is $25. Donations will support scholarships. The event is presented by Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, in partnership with Community Baptist Church.
Participants are urged to register their team early at concernedcitizens4nofontana@gmail.com. For more information, call (951) 544-5545.
