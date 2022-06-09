Several baseball players from schools in Fontana have received All-CIF honors.
Andrew Griffin, a senior at Kaiser High School, was named to the All-CIF Division 3 team.
Griffin batted .404 during the season and led the Cats in hits with 38 and runs batted in with 27. He also scored 25 runs and was a key reason why Kaiser won the Sunkist League championship.
Quinn Stewart, a senior at Summit, was also a Division 3 selection.
Stewart was the SkyHawks’ top hitter with a .432 average. He had 38 hits, 14 runs, and 27 RBI. He also contributed on the mound.
In Division 6, seniors Robert Alvarez and Andrew Ridge of Fontana A.B. Miller were given All-CIF recognition after the Rebels won the Mountain Valley League title.
Alvarez was the team’s leading hitter with a .614 average. He notched 43 hits, 44 runs, and 29 RBI. As a pitcher, Alvarez produced an 8-1 record and a 1.71 ERA.
Ridge had a .537 average, 44 hits, 34 runs, and 33 RBI. On the mound, he was 4-2 with a 0.82 ERA.
