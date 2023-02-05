The Jurupa Hills basketball men have reeled off a 10-game winning streak and are hoping that their success will continue in the playoffs.
The Spartans, who started the season slowly, zoomed to a first-place finish in the San Andreas League and will advance to the CIF Division 4AA tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 8. They will play at home against Long Beach Wilson.
Jurupa Hills tied Fontana for the regular season league championship, and then in the league tournament, the Spartans earned the No. 1 spot with a 67-47 victory over Fohi on Feb. 3, giving them a record of 9-1 (19-8 overall).
Fontana, which won the CIF championship last year, will be the San Andreas No. 2 team in the playoffs and will travel to Esperanza on Feb. 8. The Steelers were 8-2 in the league and 17-9 overall.
