The basketball teams from Fontana High School have performed very well at the start of the 2021-22 season.
The Steeler ladies improved their record to 13-2 by clobbering El Monte, 42-13, on Dec. 20.
Akami Garrett scored 14 points and Destiney Rentie supplied 10 points for Fohi.
Delialia Torres had 7 points, Anakaren Quezada and Vivianna Powell both had 5 points, and Rain Navarro had 4.
In a previous game, Fohi stomped Rim of the World, 42-13, as Rentie threw in 12 points. Powell had 8 points, Garrett 7, Quezada 6, Torres 5, and Camile Davis and Navarro 2 each.
----- MEANWHILE, the Fontana men also achieved a record of 13-2.
One of the victories was a thrilling 44-43 triumph over Jurupa Valley on Dec. 27.
Previously, the Steelers smashed El Monte (57-39), Rim of the World (75-49), San Gorgonio (69-29), and Ontario (49-26).
