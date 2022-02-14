From the instant the referee's hand hit the mat, signaling that Etiwanda's Jacob Bell had pinned Corona Centennial's Diego Marcelo at 3:48 of their 120-pound championship bout of the CIF Coastal Division individual wrestling championships, Bell was in full voice.
He shouted his excitement at winning the championship. He was the first freshman from Etiwanda to win a title. His exclamation lingered.
He put a cowboy hat on and wore it on the victory stand at the end of the meet.
Also during the event on Feb. 12 at the Etiwanda gym, Caleb Smith, an Etiwanda junior, won a 6-1 decision over Jakob Hand of Centennial for the 182-pound title.
Bell and Smith helped Etiwanda take fourth place in the team standings at the meet, which is a qualifier for the CIF Masters Meet.
Ryan Kahn took eighth at 113 pounds.
Austin McSwain took seventh at 126 pounds.
Gabe Balingit took sixth at 132 pounds.
Jacob Balingit took eighth at 138 pounds.
Evan Manzo took second at 145 pounds to Roosevelt's Gavin Ibarra, the meet's lower eight MVP.
Kevin Courseault took fourth at 152.
Bryan Gomez took sixth at 170.
Stephie Bonds took fourth at 195 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.