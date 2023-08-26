With help from some big plays by the defense, the Fontana High School football team achieved a 29-13 victory over Indian Springs on Aug. 24.
The Steelers trailed 7-0 after one quarter, but then they rallied for a 16-7 lead at halftime and pulled away in the third period.
The most dramatic play of the game came when sophomore Akari Augustine rushed the quarterback, grabbed the football out of his hands, and dashed 75 yards for a touchdown.
In addition, Rashawn Williams intercepted two passes and David Villagomez and Steven Flores each recovered fumbles.
Quarterback Cristofer Dominguez-Castillo threw two touchdown passes.
The Steelers will travel to Carter for another non-league game on Friday, Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.