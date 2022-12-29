While waiting for the new season to begin in February, the players on the Bloomington High School baseball team have been demonstrating their commitment to the community during the off-season.
The team members held a tournament fundraiser and collected toys which were donated to the Olive Branch Empowerment and Development Services. The organization, founded by Angela MacClain, distributed the toys to children during a Willy Wonka Christmas event on Dec. 17 at Kessler Park in Bloomington.
Also helping out were volunteers in the IE Bruins Booster Club, which raises funds for the team’s uniforms and equipment.
