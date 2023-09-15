The Colton Joint Unified School District recently received $500,000 from San Bernardino County to pay for safety netting at Bloomington High School’s baseball field.
The netting will help keep baseballs from accidentally landing in neighbors' yards, said 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., who announced the funding.
"We have the opportunity to improve facilities for the district, ensuring not just enhanced sports amenities but also resolving the longstanding challenges faced by our residents," said Baca. "I strongly believe in investing in our kids and our community. It's about ensuring their safety and amplifying the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship."
In response to this funding, members of the Bloomington baseball team took to Instagram, expressing their gratitude: "Thank you Supervisor Baca for your generosity and continued support of our program. We appreciate you so much for prioritizing the safety of our athletes."
