Little League excitement has returned, and Bloomington Little League celebrated the occasion in a big way on May 1.
Two former players with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Reggie Smith and Bill Russell, were the special guests during the league's opening ceremonies at Kessler Park.
Both Smith and Russell gave short but inspirational speeches, telling the players to have fun during the upcoming season.
The teams were excited to gather on the recently remodeled field, which was renamed in honor of Gary Mendoza, the league's former district administrator. Mendoza, who dedicated many years of volunteer service, passed away in 2020.
San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. enthusiastically welcomed the crowd and said that he is involved in a petition drive to have a Los Angeles Dodgers Dreamfield created at Kessler Park.
The opening day event was held much later than usual this year because of the coronavirus crisis.
(0) comments
