The Bloomington High School soccer ladies have advanced to the CIF championship game.
The Bruins edged Sierra Canyon, 1-0, in the semifinals on Feb. 22 and will now play Torrance in the finals on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 5 p.m. at Bloomington.
Previously in the playoffs, the Bruins attained victories over Arcadia (1-0), Lompoc (3-0), and Ontario (2-1).
Thanks to their excellent defensive work, the Bruins have compiled a 17-1-6 record overall this year. They won the Sunkist League title during the regular season.
