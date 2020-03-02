The Bloomington High School soccer ladies won the CIF championship with a 2-0 victory over Torrance on Feb. 29.
The Bruins raised their record to 18-1-6 overall.
Bloomington is now seeded No. 1 in the state Division IV tournament.
The Bruins have a first-round bye and will play the winner of the Beaumont vs. Rancho Buena Vista game on Thursday, March 5 in the Southern California Regional semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.