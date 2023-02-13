Miranda Pozos slugged a double and two singles and drove in five runs to help spark the Bloomington High School softball team to a 9-5 win over Canyon Springs in the season opener on Feb. 11.
Bianca Damian singled twice, scored three runs, and drove in two runs for the Bruins.
Angela Everado pounded a double and a single and scored two runs and Stephanie Varela had two singles, two runs, and one RBI.
Emily Ceballos was the winning pitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.