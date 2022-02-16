A former wrestling champion at Fontana A.B. Miller High School is showing his strength in the world of mixed martial arts.
Bobby “King” Green achieved a unanimous decision in a televised lightweight bout against Nasrat Haqparast in UFC 271 on Feb. 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
The 35-year-old Green, who now lives in Redlands, raised his overall record to 29-12-1.
Many attendees at the event cheered enthusiastically for Green, who said afterward he appreciated their enthusiasm.
It was Green’s second consecutive victory in Ultimate Fighting Championship competition. He scored a TKO against Al Iaquinta in UFC 268 on Nov. 6 of last year.
Green, whose career has included several ups and downs, began competing in UFC in 2013. At that time, he explained why he wanted to enter the MMA world: "It's the fighting. Everybody wants to be able to defend themselves or be able to hurt someone. It's being a tough guy."
Before advancing to UFC, he used the excellent wrestling technique he learned at Miller to obtain high honors in King of the Cage competition and then win four fights in Strikeforce.
