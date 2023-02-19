Both of the basketball teams from Etiwanda High School will be seeking CIF championships this next weekend.
The Etiwanda boys' team triumphed over Canyon, 67-57, in the CIF Division 1 semifinals on Feb. 17 at the Eagles' gym.
Jimmy Baker scored 20 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for the Eagles.
Carrington Pierce put in 15 points, Amare Campbell had 12 points, and Channing Cade notched 10 points as Etiwanda, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, raised its record to 25-4.
The Eagles will face Mater Dei in the championship game at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Feb. 25.
----- MEANWHILE, the Etiwanda girls' team vanquished Mater Dei, 71-58, in the third game of pool play in the Open Division on Feb. 18.
Etiwanda, seeded No. 2 in the tourney, won all three of its pool games to lift its record to 29-2.
The Eagles will go up against Sierra Canyon, the No. 1 seed, in the championship duel at the Honda Center.
The same two teams squared off in the CIF title game last year, with Etiwanda winning the crown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.