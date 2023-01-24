Both of the Jurupa Hills soccer teams surged into first place in the league standings as the regular season headed to the finish this week.
The Jurupa Hills ladies clinched the Skyline League championship with a 6-0 record (8-6-1 overall).
The Spartans maintained their undefeated league record by crushing Notre Dame, 6-0, on Jan. 23.
Previously, the Spartans had pulled out two narrow victories over a much-improved Fontana team. Jurupa Hills edged the Steelers by a 2-1 score on Jan. 20 and also won by that same margin against Fohi on Jan. 11.
----- MEANWHILE, the Jurupa Hills men used a great defensive effort to move into the No. 1 spot in the San Andreas League standings with a key victory over Colton, 2-0, on Jan. 23.
The Spartans, who improved to 7-1-1 in the league and 11-6-5 overall, achieved their sixth straight shutout.
In a previous game, Jurupa Hills topped Arroyo Valley, 2-0, as Jordan Pernillo scored two goals and Jose Hernandez and Moises Flores had assists.
Also, the Spartans crushed Eisenhower, 5-0, as Pernillo and Flores each scored two goals and Daniel Lopez added a goal. Marco Hernandez and Jose Alejandre both had assists.
