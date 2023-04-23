The boys’ volleyball teams from Fontana High School and Summit High School achieved first-place finishes in their respective leagues and will be advancing to the CIF playoffs.
The Steelers acquired the undisputed championship of the Sunkist League with a perfect 9-0 record (24-4 overall). They will host San Gabriel on Thursday, April 27 in a first-round game in Division 4.
Fontana ended the league season by crushing Rialto, 3-0. Anthony Camacho had 8 kills, Donovan Bacon had 7 kills, Adrian Montes had 5, and Serjio Parra had 4. Joshua Galicia had 12 assists and Luis Gonzalez had 8 assists.
----- MEANWHILE, the SkyHawks ended up No. 1 in the San Andreas League with a 4-1 mark (11-4 overall) and will play Geffen Academy in a Division 6 matchup on April 27.
Summit ended the regular season with seven straight wins, including a 3-1 triumph over San Gorgonio in the league tournament.
Earlier this month, the SkyHawks blasted San Gorgonio, 3-0, as Jaythan Llapitan had 11 kills and Kaimana Tafuga and Ian Romero both had 8 kills. Jose Miranda had 12 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.