For Liz Guerrini, simply being able to participate in the Fontana Days Run was a major triumph.
“A year ago, I had breast cancer,” she said after completing the 5K Run on June 4. “I had implants placed in, and then I learned that the implants were recalled because they were toxic and were killing people. So just a year ago, I was in surgery.
“So now, to go from running one mile in 30 minutes to what I did today, I’m happy — super happy.”
Guerrini, a 53-year-old Long Beach resident, had every right to be pleased, because she was the first-place female finisher in the 3.1-mile race with a time of 17:41.75.
She said the event had a good atmosphere, including nice weather.
“The people are nice, it’s well staffed, it’s a nice course, the finish line expo is fun, and there are a lot of bathrooms, which runners like,” she said with a smile. “So it was fantastic.”
Plus, it was nice that some of her friends took part in the race and were also among the top finishers in the women’s division. Lizzy York, 26, of Los Angeles was the second-place female competitor at 18:44.46 and Jeannie Robinson, 57, of Long Beach was third at 19:42.30.
