Calvin Burnach has received one of the Ken Hubbs Outstanding Student Athlete Awards at Fontana High School.
He maintained a 3.7 GPA while starting as Fohi's quarterback on the football field, and he was hitting .350 when his senior baseball season was cut short this year.
Burnach will attend the University of Redlands, where he will continue to play football.
