Nathan Campos-Jaramillo pitched a one-hitter to lead the Kaiser High School baseball team to a 4-0 win over Summit on April 23.
Campos-Jaramillo was superb during his complete-game performance, striking out six batters and walking none, as the Cats improved their record to 7-0.
The game was scoreless through three innings, but the Cats broke through for a run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Andrew Griffin went 3-for-3 for Kaiser, while Ignacio Alvarez belted a double and a single, scored a run, and drove in two runs.
Carlos Lopez obtained two singles, one run, and one RBI. Anthony Damian-Ramirez singled twice and Campos-Jaramillo singled once.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Kaiser blanked Fontana, 17-0, as Trey Tribble crushed a triple and a double, scored two runs, and drove in three runs.
Raymond Diaz slammed a double, scored a run, and knocked in four runs. Brandon Alvarez and Damien-Ramirez both attained a triple, run, and RBI. Jamari Giddens doubled and scored three runs, Diego Castillo doubled and drove in two runs, Griffin doubled and had an RBI, and Lopez, Frank Estrada, Ignacio Alvarez, Raul Galarza, and Daniel Soto all singled.
Javier Zarabia pitched five innings, allowing one hit and striking out six batters. Samuel Uriarte pitched the final two innings, giving up one hit and fanning one batter.
Fontana's Phillip Olguin went 2-for-2 at the plate.
