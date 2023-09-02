Carter pinned a 43-7 loss on Fontana High School in a football game on Sept. 1.
The Steelers saw their record drop to 1-2.
The Fohi touchdown came in the second quarter, when Cristofer Dominguez-Castillo threw a 24-yard pass to Akari Augustine.
Rashawn Williams carried the football 10 times for 58 yards, while Cesar Mata had 7 carries for 25 yards. Mata also caught 2 passes for 13 yards.
On defense, Williams made 8 solo tackles and 2 assisted tackles. Ruben Martinez had 2 tackles and 5 assists, while Daniel Rodriguez and Winston Velazquez both had 2 tackles and 2 assists.
