There is a huge demand for soccer fields in Fontana, and with the opening of Central City Park on May 6, some of that demand is being met.
"We love this field," said Manuel Rivas, a representative from the FISA league in Fontana, following the ribbon cutting ceremony. "We're very grateful that the city opened it. This will provide another opportunity for us to teach the game."
Rivas said FISA, which has more than 30 teams, will use the new fields on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays, starting hopefully on May 10.
Another league which will have games at Central City Park is FONSA, and president Alfonso Cano is hoping that hundreds of players will take advantage of the park's amenities as soon as the COVID-19 difficulties end.
"This field will be a great option for people in Fontana to use," Cano said.
Maria Bohorquez, secretary of the Universal Soccer League, called the new facility "fantastic." She said that it is "wonderful" that the city is providing a way for youngsters to stay healthy through recreation.
Central City Park will also be the home of two youth football organizations, the Fontana Titans and IE Bruins.
"We love it. We've been waiting a long time for this," said Anthony Steele, president of the IE Bruins in Junior All-American Football.
Steele and IE Bruins commissioner Clayton Howard said five teams will be practicing at the park on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will have games on Saturdays starting in September.
In addition to the five primary community groups playing on the fields, the City of Fontana will host Pee Wee soccer games and will also open the facility for other rental purposes.
The park is located at 8380 Cypress Avenue, behind the Cypress Center. It has two synthetic turf football/soccer fields and one synthetic turf soccer-only field.
See related story in the News section.
