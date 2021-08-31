Chad Reed is the new athletic director at Jurupa Hills High School, replacing Kristen Braun, who is now an assistant principal.
Reed, a Fontana High School graduate, had been coaching football, basketball, and baseball in Cerritos over the past 15 years.
“I’ve been in Cerritos a long time, so I’m ready to come back here and finish my career here,” he said.
Reed, who was a standout on the powerhouse Fohi football team, said it is great to return to his home town.
“It’s good to be at a place where sports are important, and being familiar with the community makes all the difference,” he said. “I’m really excited to be back home.”
He said that Braun and Jurupa Hills Principal Caroline Labonte have done a great job of overseeing the sports programs at Jurupa Hills.
“I’m just here to try to keep the ship going in the same direction that they already had it going,” he said.
Jurupa Hills has achieved success in football ever since the school opened 11 years ago, and the school has also gained several league championships in many other sports during that time period.
