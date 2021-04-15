The CIF Southern Section has announced that playoff competition will be allowed for several prep sports in the coming weeks.
In a news release issued on April 12, CIF Commissioner Rob Wigod said that section championships are being permitted because coronavirus case rates have sufficiently declined, according to state health officials.
After shortened seasons have been completed, playoffs will take place for the team sports of baseball, boys' and girls' basketball, boys' and girls' soccer, softball, boys' and girls' team tennis, boys' volleyball, and boys' and girls' dual meet wrestling. Many Fontana athletes are expected to be able to participate.
There will also be a possibility that playoffs can take place for individual sports such as swimming and diving, tennis, and track and field, but they have not been finalized.
No playoffs are planned for football.
"We have stayed the course from the time that we announced our 2020-2021 sports calendars in July 2020," Wigod said. "We told our student-athletes that we would do everything we possibly could to come through and deliver to them what they wanted so much.
"When we announced that calendar, we kept in mind that our spring sports had suffered tremendously with the shutdown of schools and athletic programs in March 2020. One of our most important goals was to provide full regular seasons and section championships for those who had lost those opportunities last year. We are now able to see full regular seasons continue and section championships return for many of our spring sports in 2021."
The spring sports (plus soccer, which is traditionally played during the winter months) are starting this month for Fontana schools and will continue into May. Basketball is scheduled to begin on April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.