The Etiwanda High School basketball men pulled away in the fourth quarter for an 85-74 victory over Ribet Academy in CIF Open Division pool play on May 28.
The fourth-seeded Eagles, who earlier captured the Baseline League championship, lifted their record to 10-1 overall.
Etiwanda was holding on to a 52-49 lead entering the fourth period before Jahmai Mashack and Curtis Williams put in baskets and Marcus Green hit a 3-pointer.
Ribet Academy drew within 63-59, but the Eagles then went on an 8-0 run thanks to two baskets by Darvelle Wyatt and one each by Jimmy Baker and Wyatt.
After a free throw by Ribet Academy, Green cashed in another basket and a free throw to give the Eagles a 74-60 edge, and the opponents could not come closer than nine points the rest of the way.
Etiwanda will host St. John Bosco on Tuesday, June 1 and then will travel to No. 1 seed Sierra Canyon on Friday, June 4.
----- IN OTHER OPEN DIVISION COMPETITION, the Etiwanda ladies lost to powerhouse Mater Dei, 64-56, on May 29. They will travel to Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday, June 2.
----- IN OTHER CIF PLAYOFF GAMES involving local teams:
• The Jurupa Hills men lost to Milken, 68-64, in the second round of the Division 4 tournament and finished with a 5-2 record.
• The Jurupa Hills ladies were downed by Immaculate Heart, 56-63 in Round 2 of the Division 4AA playoffs. The Spartans, who won their first-round game by a 76-50 margin over Silverado, ended up with a 6-2 record.
• The Summit ladies were defeated by Westlake in the second round of the Division 2 tourney, 75-35.
