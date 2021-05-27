The Jurupa Hills basketball men achieved a 75-71 win over Whittier Christian in the first round of the CIF playoffs on May 26.
The Spartans will advance into Round 2 against Milken on Friday, May 28.
The Spartans have several young players this year, but the team has played well with a 5-1 record. During the regular season, Jurupa Hills acquired a 74-67 win over Carter in addition to two victories over Fontana A.B. Miller and one against Kaiser. The only loss came against Summit.
----- IN OTHER CIF PLAYOFF GAMES ON MAY 26:
• Summit lost to Citrus Valley, 51-45, leaving the SkyHawks with a 10-3 record.
• Kaiser was defeated by Morningside, 77-55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.