For the Summit SkyHawks, the bad news was that they lost a huge lead in their CIF playoff opener. But the good news was that they still managed to acquire a thrilling victory at the end.
Laila Walker's two free throws with 6 seconds remaining gave the Summit basketball ladies a 74-72 win over Leuzinger in Round 1 of the 2A Division tournament on Feb. 13.
The SkyHawks (20-6) will now advance to the second round on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary of Montebello.
After Leuzinger rallied in the fourth quarter to tie the score, 72-72, Walker, the SkyHawks' senior point guard, dribbled the basketball into the front court and was fouled. She calmly sank both shots, giving her 29 points overall in the game.
Leuzinger had one last chance to win, but a three-point attempt bounced off the rim, and Summit's players and fans rejoiced.
Coach Latrina Duncan was relieved that her team was able to survive the scare.
"I was on Cloud 9 for about four minutes in the third quarter -- until we gave up that 18-point lead," Duncan said. "All of a sudden, nothing was going right for us," allowing Leuzinger to get back in the game.
"But to pull it off and win by two points was a blessing, because that three-pointer at the end would have been a buzzer-beater for sure. I'm just happy that it didn't go in."
Duncan praised the hard work of Walker, who was very effective at passing the ball to open teammates for baskets in addition to cashing in her own scoring opportunities.
Monica Malone put in 18 points for Summit, while Alyssa Boone had 7 points and Kaylanni Allen, Aanisah Moncrief, and Christina Zuniga each supplied 6 points.
----- IN OTHER FIRST-ROUND GAMES FOR FONTANA TEAMS:
• In the 4A Division, Jurupa Hills, the No. 3 team from the San Andreas League, conquered St. Monica Academy, 60-47. The Spartans will now face Campbell Hall on Feb. 15 in the second round.
• Also in the 4A Division, Kaiser, the third-place team from the Sunkist League, lost to No. 1-seeded Notre Dame, 71-30.
