The Summit High School basketball ladies held on in the final minutes for an exciting 61-60 victory over Sunny Hills in the first round of the CIF playoffs on May 26.
Monica Malone scored 13 points and Aanisah Moncrief and Christina Zuniga each put in 12 points to spark the SkyHawks.
Priscilla Najera provided 8 points, including three clutch 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter to help keep Summit ahead.
The SkyHawks led by four points before Sunny Hills converted a 3-point play in the last seconds of the game but could not regain possession.
The victory extended the SkyHawks' short but successful season in which they tied Eisenhower for first place in the Sunkist League.
Coach Latrina Duncan was pleased with the progress shown by the team. She said that Malone and Alexis "AJ" Brown were two of the standouts, but she added that all the players made valuable contributions.
(See accompanying video highlights of Summit's game earlier this season against Kaiser.)
----- MEANWHILE, Jurupa Hills played well during the regular season, compiling a 4-1 record, with the only loss coming against Summit.
The Spartans' first CIF game was scheduled for Thursday, May 27 at Silverado.
