The CIF Southern Section announced on Jan. 19 that 2020-2021 CIF fall sports championships have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but schools still may be able to participate in some competitive events at some point.
CIF Commissioner Rob Wigod said in a news release that the CIF is not canceling the entire seasons for fall sports, only the portion of the fall sports seasons that the CIF has control over -- the championships.
Last year, the CIF had been hopeful that the fall sports would be able to begin in December and January with a readjusted schedule, but the time frame has again been pushed back.
Wigod said that there has not been enough progress made from the Purple Tier to the Orange Tier (as defined by state health officials) for football, girls' volleyball, boys' water polo, and girls' water polo to begin competition right now.
"Subsequently, there will not be sufficient time for those sports to conduct viable league play, which is necessary for us to be able to conduct Section Championships in those sports," Wigod said.
As for boys' and girls' cross country, which are currently in the Purple Tier and can begin competition next week (provided the stay at home order is lifted in Southern California, which is uncertain), the CIF will not realistically be able to hold championships in those sports either, Wigod said.
However, he said the time remaining in the fall sports seasons can now be utilized by schools to schedule contests. With no CIF championships taking place, these fall sports (provided they are able to begin competition at some point in the time ahead), will have the following end dates for their seasons:
• 11-man football -- Saturday, April 17
• 8-man football -- Saturday, April 3
• Girls' volleyball -- Saturday, March 20
• Boys' and girls' water polo -- Saturday, March 20
• Boys' and girls' cross country -- Saturday, March 27
"Hopefully, the additional weeks now available during the fall sports season will be useful to our schools in the effort to have regular season and/or league competition in the time ahead," Wigod said. "We strongly support our members schools in returning to play, provided the guidelines distributed by the California Department of Public Health, and local health authorities are adhered to."
----- SPRING SPORTS are remaining in place with the original schedule the CIF released last July, Wigod said.
"Several of our spring sports are in the Purple Tier, which means they can begin as planned, again, provided there is not a stay at home order currently in effect in Southern California," he said. "Also, if progress can be made moving forward, we are hopeful that other sports will be able to join those in the Purple Tier when they reach the appropriate tier for those sports."
Wigod said that these are "extremely difficult times" for everyone involved.
"This may be the darkest period we have experienced throughout the 10 months of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "As we look ahead, the holidays are now behind us, although the surge from that time frame is still being felt and is hopefully close to ending. Vaccines are arriving and inoculations are happening every day. Perhaps we will see case rates, hospitalizations and deaths begin to decrease and relief will come to our health care system. With those developments, the conversations with the Governor's Office, the California Department of Public Health and local health authorities regarding return to play can take on a different tone and real progress could potentially be made."
