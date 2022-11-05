In their long-awaited return to the CIF playoffs, the Fontana Steelers came through with an impressive victory on Nov. 4.
The Fohi football team smashed Savanna, 43-13, in the first round of the Division 14 tournament and will now move on to play Bassett in Round 2.
The Steelers thrilled their home fans by surging to a 29-7 halftime lead thanks to a strong effort on both offense and defense.
Fohi scored on its opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run by Xzavier Todd. Savanna followed with a TD to tie the score at 7-7.
That's when Akari Augustine, a freshman receiver/defensive back, made two huge plays for the Steelers.
Quarterback Andrew Urciel lofted a pass into the air and Augustine made a terrific catch, wrestling the ball away from the defender for a 40-yard gain in Savanna territory.
That set up another short touchdown run by Todd, giving the Steelers a 13-7 edge.
Savanna then drove deep into Fontana territory, but on a run around the left side, Augustine knocked the ball away from the running back. Augustine proceeded to pick up the ball and sprint 90 yards down the sideline for a Fohi touchdown.
Todd added the two-point conversion, making it 21-7, and Savanna was never able to regain any momentum.
Fine running by Rashawn Williams and Winston Velasquez helped Fontana pull away for the win.
----- IN OTHER PLAYOFF GAMES for local teams:
• Fontana A.B. Miller triumphed over Rubidoux, 27-6, in a Division 13 matchup. The Rebels improved their record to 5-6.
• Summit (5-6) lost to Golden Valley, 28-14, in Division 7.
• Jurupa Hills (7-4) was downed by Aquinas, 27-0, in Division 5.
