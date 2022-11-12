The football teams from Fontana A.B. Miller and Fontana High School both showed improvement during the second half of their 2022 seasons, and each team triumphed in the first round of the CIF playoffs.
However, both the Rebels and Steelers then narrowly fell short against out-of-town opponents in their second round contests on Nov. 11 and were eliminated from further action.
—— MILLER dropped a 22-17 decision to San Gabriel in the Division 13 tournament on a cold night at Bruce Richardson Stadium.
The Rebels jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead on a 5-yard run by Mario Hayward. The touchdown was set up by a 36-yard run by Hayward.
San Gabriel rallied to go in front 8-7, but Miller came back to claim a 10-8 advantage on a 31-yard field goal by Abraham Ramirez-Castro.
The Rebels’ defense made a good stop at the very end of the first half, thwarting a San Gabriel drive which had reached inside Miller’s 10-yard line.
However, the visitors were able to score TDs in both the third and fourth quarter to go ahead, 22-10.
In the final minutes of the game, the Rebels marched downfield with the help of a 17-yard option pass from Tyler Vasquez to Hayward.
With 41 seconds left, quarterback Damien Herrera Lopez threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ramirez-Castro, pulling the Rebels within 22-17.
However, the opponents ran out the clock and escaped with the win.
Miller finished with a record of 5-7 overall after notching a 3-2 mark in league competition.
The Rebels struggled during the early part of the year, but starting on Sept. 30, they won four of their last seven games, and the three games they lost were by margins of four points, one point, and five points.
—— MEANWHILE, FONTANA fell behind 30-6 against Bassett after three quarters of their CIF Division 14 playoff matchup, but the Steelers stormed back with 20 points in the fourth period and almost pulled off a spectacular comeback before falling, 30-26.
Frank Rodriguez and Xzavier Todd rushed for touchdowns in the fourth quarter and Andrew Urciel threw a pass to Todd for another touchdown to create the final four-point margin.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Fohi, which had topped Arroyo Valley by a 28-22 score in the regular season finale before stomping Savanna, 43-13, in the CIF opener.
The Steelers ended up with a record of 4-8 overall (2-3 in league play). The four wins were more than Fohi had obtained in any season since 2017, when the Steelers went 5-5.
Abraham Ramirez-Castro holds the football high after scoring a touchdown in Miller's CIF playoff game against San Gabriel. (Contributed photo by Kevin N. Keith)
