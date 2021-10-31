The brackets for the CIF football playoffs were unveiled on Oct. 31, and appropriately for Halloween, there were some shocking and surprising situations for teams from Fontana.
Because of a new format adopted by the CIF this year, three teams which won league championships — Summit, Jurupa Hills, and Fontana A.B. Miller — will all be playing their first-round games on the road on Friday, Nov. 5. In previous years, teams which came in first place in their leagues usually received home games to start the post-season tournament.
Meanwhile, Kaiser — which had a 4-5 overall record but still took second place in the Sunkist League — was given a chance to compete in the playoffs. Not only did Kaiser receive a first-round home game, but the Cats were seeded No. 3 in Division 10.
The CIF said the reason for the different playoff configuration is to promote competitive equity, with individual school placement based on the ratings provided by the CalPreps website rather than league standings. The CalPreps ratings consider strength of schedule as a major factor. The CIF is hoping that this arrangement will reduce the number of lopsided opening-round playoff games and instead provide high-quality, exciting matchups.
Here are the scheduled Round 1 CIF encounters on Nov. 5:
• Division 4: Jurupa Hills (Sunkist No. 1), 7-2 record, at Bonita (Mountain West No. 2), 8-2
• Division 5: Summit (San Andreas No. 1) 8-2, at El Toro (Sea View No. 1), 8-2
• Division 10: Kaiser (Sunkist No. 2), 4-5, at home vs. South Torrance (Pioneer), 5-5
• Division 11: Miller (Mountain Valley No. 1), 6-2, at Twentynine Palms (Desert Valley No. 1) 7-1.
