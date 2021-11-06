Two football teams from Fontana earned victories in the first round of CIF playoff competition on Nov. 5.
In Division 5, Summit High School won a 22-21 overtime thriller over El Toro. The SkyHawks will play Chino Hills in the second round on Nov. 12.
In Division 10, Kaiser High School ran past South Torrance, 49-28, and will now go up against Northview.
In Division 4, Jurupa Hills lost to Bonita, 33-14.
In Division 11, Miller was downed by 29 Palms, 33-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.